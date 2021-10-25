Elks enjoy a busy Fall

By DAVID GRAVELY

The Pulaski Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, Lodge 1067, have announced several programs now open to young citizens from the community.

The first program is the Elks Hoop Shoot program, which is open to all elementary and middle school students in Pulaski County and the City of Radford this week.

This marks the 50th anniversary of the Elks signature youth competition program. Students who are 8 to 13 years of age are eligible to compete in their schools for a chance to become their school champion. Those school champions will then compete for the Lodge Championship title and advance to the district competition and a chance to earn a spot in the state shoot-off. From the state competition, the winners advance to the regional competition. Regional winners then advance to represent their lodge in Chicago at the national event.

Pulaski Lodge Hoop Shoot chair Leslie Turpin is inviting parents to encourage their young athletes to sign up in the school competitions. In the 2017 competition, a Snowville student won her way to Chicago and finished in the top 10 in the nation. For more information about the Hoop Shoot contest, visit www.elks.org or check out Elks Hoop Shoot on YouTube.

An invitation was sent out in September to Pulaski County High School students inviting the graduating Class of 2022 to participate in the Elks Most Valuable Student Scholarship Program.

This scholarship program added four Pulaski County students last year. Lodge Scholarship chair James Chitwood asks parents to encourage their students to check with their school guidance counselor for more details on how to apply for this scholarship. Details can also be found at www.elks.org under ENF Scholarship. National winners of this scholarship earn $12,000 per year for four years.

The Pulaski Lodge has also been busy assisting with other events in the community.

Beginning in the month of August, the Pulaski Elks invited Adaire Theater to entertain Pulaski visitors at the Elks Lodge Stage. A Broadway musical was performed August, followed by “Quiet Courage” in September. Performances of “The Last Five Years” will be seen during the month of October. For more information on those performances, visit Adaire Theatre on Facebook.

November 12 and 13 will find the Elks partnering with the NRV Community Chorus to celebrate Veterans Day at the Pulaski Theatre. This patriotic event will welcome and recognize those who have served in our nations Armed Forces with a musical tribute. More information on that event will be released as the date draws near.

