Deadline to request mail-in ballot approaching

Voters wishing to cast a mail-in ballot in the Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021 General Election have until 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22 to request a ballot be sent to them.

Mail-in ballots can be applied for online at Virginia Department of Elections’ Citizen Portal at vote.elections.virginia.gov or by downloading and filling out a paper application at elections.virginia.gov/registration/voter-forms. Forms are available in English, Spanish, Vietnamese and Korean. Application forms may be submitted to the voter’s local Voter Registration Office by mail, fax, or email.

Contact information for your local voter registration offices is available at elections.virginia.gov/VRO. Voters may choose to receive a mail-in ballot for this November General Election only or receive mail-in ballots automatically for every election in which they are eligible, until they request to be taken off the permanent absentee list.

Print-disabled voters can request an electronic absentee ballot, enabling them to mark their ballot with an electronic ballot-marking tool. If this option is chosen, the ballot will be delivered by email and can be marked using screen reader assistive technology. More information about this option is available from your local voter registration office or at elections.virginia.gov/accessible.

Everyone is encouraged to mail in ballot requests well in advance of the Oct. 22 deadline to ensure receipt in time. Applications received after the Oct. 22, 5 p.m., deadline will not be accepted.

More information on absentee ballots and early voting can be found online at elections.virginia.gov/absentee.

Written by: Editor on October 18, 2021.

