Dan Callahan Press Box officially recognized

The wording on the press box has been there for some time now, but Friday night the Pulaski County School System and Pulaski County High School made it official, recognizing the press box at Kenneth J. Dobson Stadium/Joel Hicks Field as the Dan Callahan Press Box.

Dan Callahan worked in newspaper and radio for 50 years covering and promoting Pulaski County sports. He was also a key figure in bringing legendary former Head Coach Joel Hicks to the Cougars.

Callahan is remembered for his stories and his radio broadcasts, which often included original catch phrases that made the listening experience more realistic for those tuning in. “Fourth and Sylvatus” and “Hold ‘er Nute, she’s heading for the barn” will always be remembered.

Also, his opening to each radio broadcast, which was played over the speakers during a pregame ceremony Friday, captured the excitement of the moment each week when Pulaski County took the field.

Dan Callahan was the longtime president of the Pulaski County Touchdown Club, served at times as a rec league football and baseball coach, and was the father of two sons with his wife Brenda.

During the pregame ceremony Friday, members of the Callahan family were able to be on the field as the recording was played and a memorial was read. The family was then presented with a framed memorial photograph of the stadium press box, inset with a photo of Callahan and the memorials inside of the press box that honor his years of service to the community.

Dan Callahan passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at the age of 72.

