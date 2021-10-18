Crossing barriers with Becky Lattuca

By WILLIAM PAINE

“There are so many reasons that art is important in our lives,” declared Becky Lattuca. “The creative economy is a force that’s to be reckoned with, and can really help an area.”

Earlier this month, Lattuca was hired as the new Executive Director of the Fine Arts Center for the New River Valley in Pulaski.

“On a more human level, it makes it a nice place to live,” she responded, when asked how art benefits a community. “It helps children become creative thinkers. Art enhances our lives in so many ways, whether it’s the need to create or the need to enjoy what somebody else has created. It connects people. It crosses all barriers.”

She was born and bred in Massachusetts and grew up in both Maynard, a working class mill town, and Concord, where the first shots were fired in the Revolutionary War. These towns are located about 20 miles west of Boston and though her accent has mellowed with time, it is still slightly perceptible.

She married Dave Lattuca in 1988. She has two children, Brendon and Joshua. By the time Brendon was set to enter high school, the couple had decided it was time for a change.

“We were looking at moving out of the area,” she recounted. “Neither my husband or I loved living in our hometown. It was expensive and busy. We wanted to find someplace entirely different … someplace more affordable with a nicer pace of life.”

Vermont was considered as a possible location but neither particularly like cold weather and so, they decided to look to the south.

“I never visited the Blue Ridge Mountains, but I had always wanted to. So, after doing some research, we packed up the kids and the cat and we came on down to the NRV.”

The couple and their two boys moved to Radford in 1999 and within five months had purchased a house there.

“Obviously I feel like it was a great decision because 22 years later I’m sitting here talking about it and I’m still in the same area,” she said.

Before moving south, Lattuca had worked as a custom picture framer. Her first job in the NRV was as an Assistant Innkeeper at a now defunct bed and breakfast called the Allegheny Inn.

“Once I got my bearings straight and my kids settled into schools, I found my way back into custom picture framing,” she recounted. “In 2003, I opened Central Art and Framing in Radford. I wish it had lasted longer but it was only about a year. But even during that time I made some amazing connections with local artists.”

Lattuca then found work at the Corner Cupboard in Fairlawn and then later at the Mish Mish art supply store in Blacksburg. She worked there full time as their Framing Manager.

In 2010, she opened the Green Heron Art Center in Radford, while still maintaining her job at Mish Mish.

“The Green Heron was a gallery focusing on locally made goods,” she explained. “At any given time, I carried the work of about 70 local artists. It was all on consignment. I had a small art studio, where I was making Batik clothing and wall hangings at that time.”

“Batik is a wax and dyeing process.” she explained. “It’s applying melted wax to fabric and when the wax dries, you can dye the fabric. You can absolutely get a lot of detail with successive dye baths. It’s a slow process and it doesn’t allow you to erase. You have to go with the flow.”

After a year, Lattuca decided to work full time for herself and quit her other gig in Blacksburg. This gave her the opportunity to offer her picture framing expertise from her own store.

“There’s different categories of framing. There’s retail framing, like when someone has a painting of their grandchild that they want to frame. That was a good chunk of the business but I would say more than half of it was working directly with the creator. I’ve taught many artists how to hinge mount their own work or cut their own mats or assemble their own frames. I also helped them find creative ways to keep the cost down by reusing existing frames.”

In her time living in the NRV, Lattuca has formed close ties with area artists.

“A lot of times I was helping artists get ready for shows,” she said. “You really get to know a person when you’re doing that. Preparing for a show is such an exciting time for an artist. Particularly their first show but it’s a big expense. So, there’s a lot of hand holding and there’s a lot of information exchange that might have nothing at all to do with the custom framing aspect of it. During that time I really got to understand the plight of the artist.”

In many ways, what she did at the Green Heron is not dissimilar to her new duties at the Fine Art Center.

“I had guest artists come in and I had somebody regularly offer stained glass classes,” she recounted. “I had a woman coming in and offering jewelry making classes on a regular basis and then we had a lot of other types of one-off classes.”

In 2014, Laurie Murphy, a jewelry maker who regularly offered classes at the Green Heron, bought Lattuca out. It was then that she intentionally sought out opportunities to work in the nonprofit world. She found her opportunity at the Science Museum of Western Virginia in Roanoke, where she was hired as Visitor Service Manager.

“Within a couple years I had been promoted to the Director of Operations,” she said. “So, I was in the business office and more involved in the administrative and inner workings of a nonprofit.”

A while later, she found work closer to home as the Director of Programming at the Floyd Center of the Arts, where she oversaw gallery exhibits, classes and youth education. Three years later she was promoted to Associate Director and soon after to Executive Director, a position she held until being hired as Executive Director for the Fine Arts Center for the New River Valley.

“Every part of my position here is work that I have done previously, but I haven’t done it here,” she said. “So I do need to understand our processes but there’s a lot to jump into. I answered the phone a couple of times earlier today and found myself in conversations about some very small but important details. Of course, there are some big plans on the table, too.”

“There’s so much room for growth. There’s so many amazingly talented artists in our area but they don’t always have an outlet for their work and they don’t know how to go about finding that outlet. They don’t have enough exhibiting opportunities. I really plan on bringing a lot of the artists, who I’ve worked with over the years, into the fold here. Some of them are already involved with this organization but there are a lot more that could be.”

Though Lattuca has lived just across the river for more than two decades, she feels that she needs to get to know Pulaski a little better.

“I’m almost embarrassed with my lack of familiarity with Pulaski,” she admitted. “I’ve spent some time over here in the past 23 years but not much. There used to be a frame shop and a really interesting gallery over here, too. I see this amazing downtown and I see it as full of possibilities. So, I’m really looking forward to getting to know the stakeholders in the area and getting to know the one way streets a little bit better, too.”

“Pulaski is really unique,” she added. “It’s a beautiful community. I see all these historic buildings, and they are great. I just want to see more happening in some of them.”

For fun, Lattuca enjoys going to live music shows and “I like to get out in the sunshine and get out in nature,” she said. “Whether it’s floating down the river or taking a walk in the woods.”

“Sometimes I make things,” she continued. “Sometimes I draw. Sometimes I paint. I’m not a talented artists but I like to dabble with some art supplies.”

“I often find myself telling other people, ‘It doesn’t matter if you’re any good. If you feel like making something, make something.’ But I have to remind myself of that a lot too.”

It is the expectation that the Fine Arts Center for the New River Valley will grow and prosper under the leadership of Lattuca and that she will use art therein, to cross barriers and connect people in the NRV and beyond.

