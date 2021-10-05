Cougars finish golf season at regional

By DAVID GRAVELY

The Pulaski County High School Cougar golf team has put a wrap on their season with their final match taking place in the Class 4, Region D meet at Hidden Valley Country Club in Salem.

Hidden Valley Country Club is a Par 71 course. Blacksburg High School took top honors and the region title with a final score of 284. The medalists for the day were David Zhang, Kathryn Ha and Samantha Skinner, who each finished with a score of 69.

Salem finished the day in second place with a score of 295. Blacksburg and Salem High School will now advance to the state match.

Western Albemarle took third place with a score of 305. EC Glass finished fourth at 309. Jefferson Forest took fifth with a 321. Halifax County was sixth at 322.

Pulaski County finished in seventh place overall with a score of 339. Noah Burchett and Campbell Moore each turned in a score of 82 to lead the Cougars. Bay Moore earned an 86. Thatcher Singleton finished with an 89. Andersen Moore earned a 94.

Orange County took eighth place with a score of 351. Louisa County finished in the ninth spot with a score of 372.

“The 339 was our lowest score of the season,” Cougar Head Coach Larry Thomas said. “It was really nice to see senior Noah Burchett have his career low round in a regional format match. Our guys have really grown and improved this season. We’re all very proud of them.”

The Cougars will have one final gathering when the players take on the parents and coaches at Thorn Spring Golf Club. The date for that grudge match has not been set at this time.

