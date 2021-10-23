Cougars fall to Graham G-Men, 58-18

By DAVID GRAVELY

The Pulaski County Cougar football team saw their record fall to 4-4 Friday night with a 58-18 loss to the visiting Graham G-Men.

“Graham made plays and we didn’t,” said Cougar Head Coach Mark Dixon. “We knew it was going to be a tough battle, but they had too many weapons for us tonight. Our guys kept playing, but in the end we just couldn’t pull it out. We’ve got two games left, we need to come in Monday and get things ready for Patrick Henry.”

The Patriots lost to the Christiansburg Blue Demons Friday night 37-14. The Salem Spartans earned a 35-0 win over Cave Spring and Heritage beat Jefferson Forest 61-8. Brookville defeated Amherst County 36-21. Lord Botetourt defeated Northside 36-15. Carroll County earned a rare win over Alleghany by a final score of 31-27. EC Glass defeated Rustburg 40-12 and GW Danville defeated Bassett 21-7 to clinch the Piedmont District title.

Graham crossed the goal line first with 10:12 remaining in the first quarter when Zack Blevins completed a 36-yard pass to Braden Watkins for the score. Ben Morgan hit the PAT to put the G-Men up 7-0.

The Cougars answered quickly. After a good kickoff return by John Lyman to the Graham 34-yard line, Chris Gallimore found Lyman open for a 42-yard passing touchdown with 9:23 on the clock. The two-point conversion was no good, leaving the Cougars down 7-6.

Graham added a 21-yard field goal by Morgan with 3:56 remaining in the first to move the lead to 10-6.

After the Cougar offense held, a punt by Trevor Burton was taken by Xayvion Bradshaw at the 35-yard line and returned 65 yards for the score. The kick by Morgan was no good, moving the score to 16-6 for the G-Men.

Pulaski County continued to fight, and with 11:30 remaining in the second quarter Burton took the ball down the home sideline and raced 45 yards for the score. Gallimore found Lyman open in the endzone for the two-point conversion, moving the score to 16-12 for Graham.

Then things started to go south for the Cougars. Ty’Drez Clements ran a two-yard touchdown with 8:23 remaining in the first half, then Blevins connected with Bradshaw for a 42-yard passing touchdown. Both kicks by Morgan were good, leaving the Cougars down 30-12 at the half.

The Cougars took the opening kickoff of the second half but were forced to punt. Graham covered 48 yards in two plays to score again, this time on a 22-yard run by Bradshaw with 10:08 left in the third. The PAT by Morgan moved the score to 37-12.

Despite being down, the Cougars continued to battle. Gallimore found Lyman open for a six-yard scoring strike with 5:55 remaining in the third. The two-point try failed, leaving the Cougars down 37-18.

Graham scored two more times in the third in very quick fashion. With 49 second remaining, Blevins ran the ball in from eight yards out. Then, with 32 seconds remaining, Gallimore scrambled and ran into the official, causing him to fumble the ball. Clements recovered it in the endzone for the score. The kicks by Morgan moved the score to 51-18 for the G-Men.

The final score of the game came with 10:02 remaining. Blevins found Watkins wide open across the middle for a 64-yard scoring strike. The kick by Morgan left the final score at 58-18 for the G-Men.

Pulaski County ended the game with 249 yards of total offense, including 175 yards passing and only 74 yards rushing. The Cougars gained 14 first downs in the game.

Graham had 392 yards of offense, including 152 through the air and 240 on the ground. The G-Men earned 19 first downs.

Gallimore completed 13 of 20 pass attempts for 175 yards with two touchdowns.

Trevor Burton ran the ball 12 times for 95 yards and a score. Trevor Gallimore ran three times for 14 yards. Keyontae Kennedy had seven carries for just eight yards.

Kennedy caught four passes for 87 yards. Lyman caught six passes for 82 yards and Tanner Mace had one catch for five yards. Trevor Burton had two catches for one yard.

For Graham, Blevins ran 17 times for 131 yards and a score. Bradshaw ran five times for 69 yards. Clements had 11 carries for 43 yards.

Braden Watkins caught three passes for 100 yards and two touchdowns. Bradshaw caught two for 43 yards and a score.

