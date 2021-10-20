Cougar band performs well at John Battle

By DAVID GRAVELY

editor@southwesttimes.com

The Golden Cougar Marching Band traveled to John Battle High School in Bristol Saturday, Oct. 16, to compete in the 10th Annual Battle Marching Invitational Band Competition.

With 24 high school bands in competition, coming from as far as Tennessee, Virginia, Kentucky, North Carolina and West Virginia, each performance was judged on marching, drum majors, percussion and general effect. The Emory and Henry College Marching Band also performed an exhibition performance.

For the Cougars, this season has been one of challenges. Before the season began, a new band director was named and, of course, COVID-19 has caused disruptions in most areas of our lives. Kevin Faller, upon taking charge of the band, found only a handful of band members with marching experience ready to go. Faller reached out to the middle school ranks, finding several more members to beef up the ranks, and began practice.

Saturday, that group competed in the Class Triple A ranks, earning an Excellent rating and finishing in third place overall for that class. The Cougars also received a third-place award for Color Guard, third-place award for Percussion, second-place award for Drum Major and a second-place award for Marching, with only 0.2 points separating the Cougars from the first-place winner.

“Considering that over 80% of our current band came into the 2021 season having never marched before, that is a particularly impressive finish,” Faller said. “These students have blown me away with their progress this year. Eric Young (PCMS Band Director and Assistant Marching Band Director) and I could not be happier with these students and look forward to the program growing for years to come.”

The Golden Cougar Marching Band has now completed their competitive season for this year, but they’ll continue to perform their field show at home football games and perform in the stands for the remainder of the season.

“We’re also looking forward to bringing back the Cougar Band Classic,” Faller added. “We’ve hosted this multi-school competition in the past, before COVID, and we’re excited to be bringing it back in October 2022.”

Written by: Editor on October 20, 2021.

Comments

comments