Choir students doing more than singing

By DAVID GRAVELY

editor@southwesttimes.com

The Pulaski County High School Choral Department has long been known for their vocal skills and talent, but this year they are doing a little bit more when it comes to recognizing and helping the area celebrate Veterans Day.

“Our students have been working on patriotic songs while reflecting on the sacrifices made by those who served in the United States military,” Angela Talbert, PCHS Choral Director said. “We wanted to do something more to recognize the significance of the day and those who serve our nation.”

Each year, the PCHS Choir performs a special concert for local Veterans. That show includes patriotic and inspirational songs. According to Talbert, an idea to do even more came thanks to a nearby radio station and an event they are helping promote.

Written by: Editor on October 18, 2021.

Comments

comments