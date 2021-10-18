Choir students doing more than singing
Advanced Concert Choir
Seen here are the members of the PCHS Advanced Concert Choir. They are (front, from left) Lilly Jones, Grace Kaiser and Erica Lutz. Second row: Maddy Honaker, Hailey Barnson and Erica McMahan. Third: Faith O’Dell, Mandi Hopper and Sydney Goad. Fourth: Brianna Ratcliff, Victoria Cantrell and Karson Swetnam. Back: Carrie Blankenship, Clark Mount and Seth Martin.
Beginning Concert Choir
Seen here are the members of the PCHS Beginning Concert Choir. They are (front, from left) Charlene Byrd, Brittany Back and Micah Davis. Second: Beth Harrell and Lindsey Hunt. Third: Jazmen Robinson, Lani Altizer, Maranda Robinson and Mikayla Lane. Fourth: Steven Smith, Hailey Cole, Hannah Dunford, Matthew Farmer and Destiny Sisk. Back: Cody Rorrer.
Freshmen Chorus
Seen here are the members of the PCHS Freshman Chorus. They are (front, from left) Kaitlyn Wimmer, Carlie Keller, Samara Rowsey, Ethan Easter, Ben Linkous, Jessica Simpkins, Aleha Tickle and Destiny Johnson. Middle: Madison Bean, Hannah Dalton, Addisyn Slaughter, Ma’Kayla Hairston, Skyla Morgan, Betty Shockley, Aubrey Lorton and Jarod Mount. Back: Falyn Doyle, Brooke Carroll, Kaydence Conner, Emily Elliott, Anna Simpkins, Caylee Price and Kendra Eaves.
By DAVID GRAVELY
editor@southwesttimes.com
The Pulaski County High School Choral Department has long been known for their vocal skills and talent, but this year they are doing a little bit more when it comes to recognizing and helping the area celebrate Veterans Day.
“Our students have been working on patriotic songs while reflecting on the sacrifices made by those who served in the United States military,” Angela Talbert, PCHS Choral Director said. “We wanted to do something more to recognize the significance of the day and those who serve our nation.”
Each year, the PCHS Choir performs a special concert for local Veterans. That show includes patriotic and inspirational songs. According to Talbert, an idea to do even more came thanks to a nearby radio station and an event they are helping promote.
