Child porn charges handed down

A man allegedly deemed a “high risk” for becoming a sex offender was recently indicted by a Pulaski County grand jury on three counts of possession of child pornography.

Pulaski County Circuit Court records show Jason Corey O’Neal, 36, of Radford, was charged through direct indictments obtained from the October grand jury, which met Oct. 12. An indictment is merely a charge; it is not a finding of guilt. Other indictments handed down by the grand jury are sealed for two weeks or until the defendants are arrested.

O’Neal’s charges apparently stem from a search of his cell phone, which was confiscated when he was arrested in April on seven counts of probation violation. It was during a June bond hearing on those charges that a prosecutor told the court an evaluation of O’Neal determined he is a high risk for sexually offending and that O’Neal has admitted being sexually attracted to minors.

Chief Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Dina Branco told Circuit Court Judge Bradley Finch images on the phone could lead to additional criminal charges. At that point, she said, investigators were still in the process of downloading images for inspection.

According to Branco, the probation violation allegations stem from O’Neal’s failure to comply with restrictions placed on him after he admitted his attraction to minors. He is on probation for past convictions of forgery, fraud and passing bad checks.

The restrictions, which typically apply to sex offenders, prohibit O’Neal from having contact with females under the age of 18 and from having access to the internet or telephones.

Branco contends O’Neal was found to have a telephone April 30. She said it showed he had contacted a minor, had been on social media and allegedly was posing as a female child on chat rooms intended for children.

Nathan Roberts, O’Neal’s defense attorney, argued the restrictions posed on his client violate O’Neal’s civil rights since O’Neal has never been convicted of a sex offense.

O’Neal has always attended court when required, has lived locally his entire life, has a job if he is released from custody, has never acted on his attractions, and has never been charged for photos in his possession because they aren’t illegal, Roberts told Judge Finch during the bond hearing.

“There have never been any allegations of sex offenses involving children. The allegation is he was communicating, not propositioning the children. You can’t violate probation simply by speaking to people,” Roberts argued. He says the only reason O’Neal is under the restrictions is because his client was honest with probation officials regarding his sexual attraction.

Branco countered, saying it’s a concern to prosecutors that O’Neal has violated the restrictions several times — in 2014 and 2019 — and is considered high risk.

“The Commonwealth disagrees he is just trying to communicate with them. He is posing as a female child to communicate with them in three kids’ chat rooms,” Branco argued.

Based on the information provided during the bond hearing, Judge Finch ultimately denied a bond for O’Neal. He has been held without bond at New River Valley Regional Jail since April 30, according to jail records.

O’Neal is scheduled to be tried on the probation violations Monday, Oct. 25. A trial date has not yet been set for the child porn charges. He is charged with one count of possess of child porn, a Class 6 felony, and two counts of subsequent offense possession of child porn, which are Class 5 felonies.

The Class 6 felony carries a sentence of one to five years in prison. The Class 5 charges are punishable by one to 10 years in prison.

