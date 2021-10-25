Changes, they are a comin’ to Pulaski

Two-way traffic on Main Street in Pulaski has been a topic of discussion for years, but it’s never advanced beyond talk. Now, it looks like it’s going to happen.

Getting traffic moving in two directions on Main and Third streets is just one of several projects Pulaski Town Manager Darlene Burcham is eyeing for the town. She also wants better lighting on Routes 11 and 99 and to replace some traffic lights with four-way stops. When it comes to Third Street between Main and Washington, she’s got some ideas there, too.

Based on discussion at Pulaski Town Council’s monthly legislative meeting, Burcham isn’t going to run into any roadblocks on council — especially when it comes to two-way traffic.

“I’m in full support of making as many one-way streets two-way as is feasible,” Councilman Michael Ries told Burcham. He called for other traffic-calming elements to make pedestrians feel safer.

Discussion about two-way traffic arose when Councilman Tyler Clontz asked Burcham when it was going to be on council’s agenda for discussion.

“I thought you all decided we could go that way,” Burcham said.

“She’s just going to do it,” Mayor Shannon Collins said with a chuckle.

“Some people are already doing it,” added Councilman and Pulaski County Deputy Jamie Radcliffe.

Burcham said West Main Street, between Jefferson and Randolph avenues, will have to be torn up in the near future to install waterline improvements. At that point, traffic will have to be routed east and west on Third Street, between the courthouse and county library.

“In my mind that’s the ideal time to get people acclimated to two-way traffic,” she said, noting that it could serve as a pilot for how well two-way traffic emphasizes what’s on the streets.

“Somebody said something today that I think is such a clear message to us about the way our streets were laid out years ago. They were laid out to get large trucks carrying furniture in and out of the town as quickly as possible. I think that’s why your one-way streets were created,” Burcham said. “We don’t need people going in and out of town quickly now; and we don’t need people who can’t find their way around town because they’re not used to one-way streets.”

She also pointed out the best time to change traffic flow on East Main Street is while the town has Virginia Department of Transportation funds for curbs, guttering, sidewalks and paving on West Main.

Burcham said she also has almost convinced the town engineer that removing some traffic signals and replacing them with four-way stop signs will slow traffic and make pedestrians safer.

Councilman Lane Penn said doing away with some traffic signals also will be a money saver for the town because they are expensive to operate.

Burcham says she has found four-way stops make people kinder to one other because there’s a rhythm or system to which vehicle has the right of way.

“Having removed signals in other jurisdictions and replaced them with four-way stops, it makes a world of difference. You don’t have to worry about someone running a red light or trying to get through on a yellow light; and I see more and more of that every day — people taking chances” on making it through the light before it turns red, Burcham added.

Mayor Collins said he is “intrigued” by what will happen “where the road splits” (at the intersection of Main and Third streets) when traffic flow is changed.

“I have some ideas about that as well,” she said. “I shouldn’t say this, but I will. That split, in my opinion, gives people who don’t know our town the wrong impression of what kind of town we are. You drive by all of these old, sometimes derelict, buildings that were used for manufacturing years ago.

“That’s now what we are today, nor is it what we’ll want to be in the future. I literally said to someone today, maybe we just need to block that street for a while and have people come in on Duncan and First Street to the town.”

Burcham said some people drive down Third Street and won’t even turn to the left to see the downtown. “It does give the wrong impression as a first impression of our community,” she noted.

She said two-way traffic has a “very positive” impact on retail businesses on the street. As a matter of fact, she read a traffic study created for the town a number of years ago and found it to be positive regarding two-way traffic on Main Street.

“I have to say I was a little bit baffled as to why you didn’t go ahead at that time,” she told council.

Councilman Greg East said as he recalls the matter “it was either the chicken or the egg” and that time because the town had a lot of issues on its plate at that time.

“If we’re trying to change this community and be a community of the future … we need to be thinking about those things,” Burcham said, noting she would place the discussion on the agenda for council’s Nov. 16 work session.

East says he thinks this is the time for switching to two-way traffic in town.

“So does that mean you really did hear I wanted to go forward with that?” Burcham asked East.

He responded, “No, it just surprised me. Things move at a fast pace here in the town of Pulaski since you’ve come along; and that’s a good thing.”

“I can slow it down if you want,” Burcham jokingly suggested.

“No. No. No. That’s not a complaint,” said East.

As a result of her invitation to Pulaski Fire Prevention Parade, another project on Burcham’s plate is town lighting.

It shouldn’t be too long before additional utility poles and, hopefully LED lights, are installed to brighten the two main corridors.

“If you see a few months from now that we have more light, it’s directly a result of my going to the fire parade,” Burcham told council. While at the parade, she noticed it is so dark by 7:30 p.m. it’s difficult to read the fire prevention messages on parade entries and even the jurisdiction from which each fire or rescue apparatus comes.

She said downtown has plenty of street lighting, but town staff has already contacted the electric company to have additional utility poles installed.

According to Burcham, American Electric Power only charges jurisdictions for the illumination, not for the pole or installing it.

Burcham told council a downfall of inviting her attending events is that she always looks for ways of improving them. As such, she added, “I may not be invited to other things in the future because of the observations that I make.”

