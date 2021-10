Car hit by train

Zack Dunnigan photo

A Norfolk Southern train struck a car driving almost parallel to the railroad tracks in Dublin early Friday. Lt. Zack Dunnigan with Dublin Fire Department said a witness indicated the car was 30-40 feet beyond the Giles Avenue/Old Route 100 crossing when it was struck and dragged about 100 yards. The driver was pulled from the car prior to the collision, so there were no injures.

Written by: Editor on October 8, 2021.

Comments

comments