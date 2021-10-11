Bland man faces decades in prison

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

ABINGDON — A 42-year-old Bland man faces decades in prison after pleading guilty in federal court Tuesday to 17 counts of production of child porn and illegal possession of a firearm.

William Dean Blankenship entered into a plea agreement that calls for him to receive a sentence of 20 to 50 years in federal prison, said Brian McGinn, spokesman for the U.S. Attorney’s Western District Office in Virginia.

According to McGinn, Bland County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police executed a search warrant at Blankenship’s house Feb. 12 based on a tip that Blankenship “had engaged in sexual acts with children and was in possession of child pornography.”

The searched turned up a firearm, cellular phone and other electronic devices belonging to the defendant. McGinn says 50 videos found on the phone depicted Blankenship engaged in sexual acts with two minors under age 18.

A press release from McGinn continued, “Further investigation determined Blankenship routinely coerced and enticed the two minors to engage in sexual activity with Blankenship and with one another after providing the minors with narcotics and other controlled substances. Blankenship’s abuse began when the minors were approximately 14 and 13 years old.”

Acting United States Attorney Daniel P. Bubar said, “Blankenship repeatedly used coercive means to abuse his child victims, and now faces a lengthy prison sentence for these horrific acts.”

Blankenship is to be sentenced in U.S. District Court in Abingdon Dec. 17.

