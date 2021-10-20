Beans and Rice Food Truck merits a ribbon cut

By WILLIAM PAINE

At last Tuesday’s Marketplace event, the colorfully painted and newly launched Beans and Rice food truck drew a crowd, as members of the Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce prepared for an official ribbon cutting. Lee Spiegel, Executive Director of Beans and Rice Inc., was loaned a pair of oversized scissors, as board members held a portion of the ribbon and waited for the cue.

Before the ribbon was severed, a few words were said in honor of the occasion.

“Thank you for joining us today as we celebrate the new Beans and Rice Mobile Food Truck,” Chamber of Commerce President Sheila Smith said. “We have a special thank you go out to the marketplace organizers for allowing us to celebrate this announcement here today. It made great sense to do the announcement here as some of the vendors will be providing some of the farm fresh items that will be available through the truck.”

“Beans and rice works with low to moderate income families and individuals to help raise them up and get them moving into a higher level and by doing that, we’re lifting the entire community,” said Lee Spiegal. “Beans and Rice works in three different areas: Food Security, Family Stability and Youth Development. The truck is part of Food Security.”

“It’s like a Farmer’s Market on wheels,” said Beans and Rice Program Director Jack Watkins. “We’ll be working with a lot of local farms and producers to sell things like meats, vegetables, fruits, as well as some honey, some grains … a lot of cool stuff. I’ve been fortunate enough to visit at this point probably a dozen farms around from here to Floyd. They’re all really excited.”

Watkins will be driving the new food truck two days a week and Beans and Rice is currently looking for another driver to drive two additional days per week.

“The idea is to address food insecurity by taking food out into the community and helping people who don’t have the transportation to get to it, as well as accepting SNAP and EBT and WIC,” said Watkins. “We’ll also have a token system so when they spend a dollar, we’ll match them with another dollar. The more people use the market, the more we’ll be able to give back.”

With that said, the ribbon was cut and the Beans and Rice Food Truck was properly christened. The times and locations for food truck stops are still in the works but as of now, they expect to stop once a week at Meadow View Apartments, Washington Square and the Dublin Lions Club. Other locations will be added depending on demand.

Written by: Editor on October 20, 2021.

