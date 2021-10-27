Bailey Michelle Dunford

Bailey Michelle Dunford was born November 19, 1991 and earned her heavenly wings on October 23, 2021. Bailey was a fighter from her first breath to her last. Her little body endured much over her short 29 years, but she never complained. She lived her life believing “I may not do it like everyone else, and it may take me longer, but in the end I will get there and that is all that matters.” She was a witness and inspiration to many.

Bailey is survived by her loving parents Sunni Vaughan Dunford and Paul Dunford, both of Pulaski. She leaves behind her beloved younger brother, Caleb Dunford whom she loved to keep close tabs on and serve as his second mama. Bailey also leaves her siblings, Ashley Scott and Steven Dunford to remember her.

Her grandparents Sonny and Wanda Vaughan of Pulaski and Pete and Faye Dunford of Ft. Chiswell also survive her. Bailey was lucky to have had many special aunts, uncles and cousins to forever remember her love and zest for life and the Lord. She especially enjoyed watching her young cousins, Ben and Grayson, grow into the fine young men they are. They are the sons of her Aunt Lee and Uncle Tim Surratt of Lynchburg.

Bailey graduated from Pulaski County High School in 2010 and went on to earn several degrees from New River Community College. The Lord blessed Bailey with many great talents, but her ability to sing and her love of music and cooking were some of her greatest treasures. Bailey was an encyclopedia of music and appreciated all kinds of music including old school country, gospel, contemporary Christian, rock and pop.

In 2019, Bailey moved to Ohio to be close to friends and pursue her dream of gaining independence. Bailey loved living in Columbus and the many adventures she experienced there.

Bailey loved the Lord and never asked “Why Me?” Bailey exemplified strength, perseverance and unwavering faith. She was always positive and never met a stranger. When she loved, she loved fiercely and would do anything possible to help others. In her last days, we discussed how her life will influence others and provide knowledge that will make the world a better place.

The family would like to thank the staff at Riverside Methodist Hospital for their care during her final days. A special thank you to her nurse, Bekha, for being her advocate and providing so much comfort.

An evening visitation will be conducted at Bower Funeral Home, Pulaski on Thursday, October 28 ,2021 from 5 – 7 p.m. with a Celebration of Life service starting at 7 p.m.

A private graveside service will be conducted on Friday, October 29, 2021. Final resting place will be Thornspring Cemetery. The family will be meeting at 1050 Morehead Lane, Pulaski.

Flowers are appreciated, but if you feel inclined we suggest memorials be made in her honor to Shriners Children’s Hospital in Greenville, SC.

To sign Bailey’s online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com

Bower Funeral Home, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.

