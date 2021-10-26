Austin Hall

Austin Hall, 75 of Dublin, Virginia passed away on October 25, 2021. Austin was born in Ballard, West Virginia on August 3, 1946 and was a son of the late Clarence and Anna Hall. Austin was a graduate of Peterstown High School and Radford University. Austin retired from the Virginia State Police after serving the Commonwealth for thirty-three years. He was a man of the utmost integrity and was respected by all that knew him. Austin was a humble and compassionate man who conveyed true kindness to all. He was an exemplary father who beamed with pride when he spoke of his children. He held his family and friends close, building memories with each, that will bring comfort to all remaining to cherish his memory.

Aside from his parents, Austin was predeceased by his first wife and the mother of his children, Jenny Powell Hall. Also predeceasing him include two sisters, Nancy Brewer and Gay Laferty. Surviving include his children, Scott Hall (Penny) and Kristi Hall (Dave Stocker) along with his wife Norma Hall and her children Tony Johnson (Sandy) and April Whitehurst (David Thomas) along with five grandchildren, Tommy Johnson (Lyndy Broomfield), Katie Calloway (Josh), Thrasher Whitehurst, Xander Whitehurst, Koehler Whitehurst and 2 great-grandchildren Lizzie Calloway and Gabby Calloway. He is also survived by a brother, Larry Hall (Sue).

A funeral service will be held outdoors at New Dublin Presbyterian Church, 5331 New Dublin Church Road, Dublin, Virginia on Wednesday, October 27 at 2 p.m. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service and respectfully requests all attending wear a face mask. Officiating the service include Reverend Ritchie Goad, Reverend Tony Johnson and a Chaplain representing the Virginia State Police.

Thank you to the doctors and nursing staff of Carilion New River Valley Medical Center ED and CCU for the care and compassion extended during the past week. The family requests those who wish to express sympathy to consider donations to Dublin Christian Church, 5605 Dunlap Road, Dublin, VA 24084. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.seaglefuneralhome.com Arrangments by Seagle Funeral Home, Pulaski.

Written by: Editor on October 26, 2021.

