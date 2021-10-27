Absent witness delays murder hearing

The preliminary hearing for a Fairlawn man charged with second-degree murder was continued Monday when a witness failed to show up.

Corey Wayne Hodge, 28, is accused of murdering Anna Marie Amburgey in the 8200 block of Parrot Mountain River Road May 23.

Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Travis Epes requested the continuance. He told General District Court Judge Erin DeHart the witness is essential to the prosecution of Hodge’s case. He noted the witness had called the court to say he wouldn’t be able to attend the hearing because his car had broken down.

Judge DeHart granted the request, so Hodge’s preliminary hearing will now be held Dec. 13 at 2:30 p.m.

Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office deputies found Amburgey deceased when they responded to the Parrot Mountain River Road residence around 4 a.m. May 23. They allege she died during an altercation with Hodge, who fled the scene before police arrived on the scene.

Hodge was later found in the area of Oakhurst Avenue in the town of Pulaski. He is charged with murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

According to general district court records, Amburgey was supposed to be in court at 9:30 a.m. the day before her death for a preliminary hearing on charges of narcotics possession Nov. 20, shoplifting Oct. 13 and three counts of failure to appear in court in November and February.

