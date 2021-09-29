Woman removed from drug court

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Violating Pulaski County Drug Court rules, including continued drug use, resulted in a Dublin woman being removed from the program Monday. As a result, she’ll serve two years in prison.

“I never, ever want to use drugs again. I’m so done with it,” 51-year-old Brenda Alice Keith told Circuit Court Judge Bradley Finch. She asked the judge to let her out of jail so she can get the inpatient mental health treatment she needs.

New River Valley Regional Jail records show Keith was arrested June 17, the same day she was sanctioned in drug court.

Monday she said she has been having psychotic episodes for a couple of weeks — hearing voices and having visual hallucinations. She told Finch she has asked God to take away the voices and visions and has “cried my eyes out.”

But Finch said Keith violated drug court rules in a number of ways after entering the program Dec. 15.

Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Nicole Cumberland said the Commonwealth is concerned that Keith was given the “tremendous opportunity” to take part in drug court, but she continued to use drugs throughout the opportunity, only did four of the 100 hours of required community service, and didn’t even pay the $70 in restitution she owes while she was free on bond.

