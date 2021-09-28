William Edmond Lewis, Sr.

William Edmond Lewis, Sr. 79 Of Dublin, VA passed away September 23, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Daniel and Vergie Holmes, and a son, William “Bill” Lewis, Jr.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Bernice E. Lewis, daughter, Melissa Lewis, sister, Mary Clark, aunt, Margaret Lewis, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held Saturday, October 2, 2021, 2 p.m. at Dublin United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Interment will be held in the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery, Dublin, Va. Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 248 Randolph Ave., Pulaski, VA 24301.

