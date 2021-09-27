Wastewater authority names new ED

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

After three years of service as deputy executive director, Ryan L. Hendrix takes over as executive director of Pepper’s Ferry Regional Wastewater Treatment Authority in November. He’s the agency’s fourth executive director since it began operations in 1987.

The Authority’s Board of Directors selected Hendrix to lead the agency upon the Nov. 1 retirement of Clarke Wallcraft, current executive director. Wallcraft has 18 years of service to the Authority, which provides the wastewater treatment needs of six member jurisdictions, including Dublin, Pulaski and Pulaski County.

Hendrix says he hopes to build upon the leadership and service currently provided by the Authority and to ensure sustainable wastewater treatment services are provided for generations to come.

