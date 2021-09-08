Washington Ave. Paving Project
WILLIAM PAINE/SWT
Work on Washington Avenue between 3rd and 5th Streets in Pulaski got underway at the beginning of September and continue on after the Labor Day holiday. Expect delays if you plan to travel through that area as some traffic is being detoured. This shot was taken on the morning of Tuesday, Sept. 7, and shows how the surface has been made ready for new pavement. Work on this section of Washington Avenue is expected to be complete by Wednesday, Sept. 8.
Written by: Editor on September 8, 2021.
Comments
comments
You must be logged in to post a comment Login