Virginia Mary Maybeck McNamara

Virginia Mary Maybeck McNamara, 85, of New Castle, passed away on Sunday, September 5, 2021, at her residence. She was born on Brooklyn, NY, on March 20, 1936, to the late Frank W. Maybeck and Mary Elizabeth Fitzpatrick Maybeck.

Mary worked as a real-estate agent for many years in New York before retiring to New Castle to live with her daughters. She loved to embroider and knit. She was known for making wedding cakes and loved to cook. She was also an active member in Eastern Star. She will be missed by all who knew her.

She is survived by her daughters, Susan Torgersen and husband, Robert, Donna Cox and husband, Brian; son, Kenneth Matz; stepdaughter, Kelleen Guyer and husband, Carl; stepson, William McNamara and wife, Terry; eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

A celebration of Mary’s life will be held at a later date.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Roanoke, is assisting the family. To send online condolences please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

Written by: Editor on September 8, 2021.

Comments

comments