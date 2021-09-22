VDOT continues projects on area roadways

By DAVID GRAVELY

editor@southwesttimes.com

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) has announced several continuing projects in and around Pulaski County and the New River Valley that may impact travel time for local drivers.

In Pulaski County, utility crews will be working on overhead lines along a general corridor alignment following Route 11 (Lee Highway) and Route 114 (Peppers Ferry). The work zone will span from the Wythe/Pulaski county line to the Pulaski/Montgomery county line.

In addition, various side roads will be impacted by intermittent closures for crossings. Motorists should expect shoulder closures and lane closures for travel in both directions. Intermittent full closures of the roads will be required for periods lasting no longer than 15 minutes. Work hours are scheduled for 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily. Advance warning for weekend work involving closures of primary highways on weekend mornings from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. will be provided via message boards once scheduled. Work is scheduled to last through Fall 2021.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on September 22, 2021.

Comments

comments