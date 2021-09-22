Teresa Leigh Nester Bouldin

Teresa Leigh Nester Bouldin, age 73 of Dublin passed away Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at her home. Born March 20, 1948 in Pulaski she was the daughter of the late Archie Wyatt Nester & Elizabeth Juanita Smith Hunter. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Kenneth Nester.

Teresa was a loving, caring person. She devoted her life to those she loved. Her son, John was her reason for living and she loved him dearly. She loved all genres of music and enjoyed talking with other people about music. She would laugh and say she could only play one instrument, the radio. She spent 41 years working in the medical profession and took great care of her patients. She will be remembered as a selfless person who always put others first.

She is survived by her son John Heath Bouldin, Dublin; sisters Bonita Crisp, Pulaski; Lucinda Dalton, Ivanhoe; Linda St. Clair, Narrows; special niece Christi Martin, and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

Graveside funeral services will be held 11 a.m., Friday, September 24, 2021 at the Highland Memory Gardens, Dublin with Bishop Rocky Dalton officiating.

Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.

September 22, 2021

