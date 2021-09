Summer Reading Program winner

Makena Willis was Pulaski County Library System’s 2021 Summer Reading Program winner. As the winner she was taken on an airplane ride over Pulaski County. Although the official pilot was former county administrator Peter Huber, Willis got a chance to take the wheel. This is at least the 12th year Huber has taken the winner on an airplane ride. Over 400 people signed up for this year’s reading program.

