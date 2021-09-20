Standoff motorist admits stealing car

A Pulaski woman involved in a standoff after wrecking on Interstate 81 in January pleaded guilty Monday to stealing the car she was driving that day.

Vickey Michelle Cox, formerly Vickey Michelle Cox Eversole, entered into a plea agreement in which she was ordered to serve two years of a 5-year prison sentence for grand theft auto. However, she’s not expected to be released from custody anytime soon due to Wythe County convictions stemming from the Jan. 20, 2020 incident.

Defense attorney Westley Back estimated Cox will have about six-and-a-half years of active sentences by the time she is tried on probation violations arising in Pulaski County and Radford as a result of the January crimes.

Virginia State Police in Wythe County stated in January 2020 that Cox wrecked a 2003 Volkswagen Beetle near mile marker 85 around 1:30 a.m. When they arrived on the scene, they found a Good Samaritan who witnessed the wreck and stopped to assist the motorist, but no one was around the wrecked car.

State Trooper J.A. Vaughan said a search for the wreck victim was unsuccessful, so a statement was taken from the Good Samaritan and he was allowed to leave.

However, when the Good Samaritan returned to his own vehicle, he was surprised to find a female inside his car, pointing his own gun at him. Vaughan said the man, who had the keys in his pocket, ran to the back of the vehicle and then to another trooper’s vehicle parked behind his.

