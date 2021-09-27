Solar company asks to amend Special Use Permit

By WILLIAM PAINE

Hecate Energy, the solar energy firm that will soon be erecting solar arrays in three separate locations within Pulaski County, has submitted an amended Special Use Permit (SUP) to the county’s office of Zoning and Planning.

Late last year, the board of zoning and planning voted to recommend that Hecate Energy be granted a Special Use Permit in order to build a solar farm on 40 separate parcels of land spread over 2,700 acres.

The SUP was required to change the classification of these properties from Agricultural to Industrial. Only with this change could the construction of these solar farms begin.

Before the vote, several members of the community voiced their opposition to the project, with many raising concerns about the negative impact the solar panels would have on the area’s natural beauty.

Others spoke in favor of the solar project, citing private property rights, as well as the inherent advantages of renewable energy.

The Pulaski County Board of Supervisors voted in January to grant Hecate Energy’s request for the permit, which gave Hecate the go ahead to begin construction.

Since the issuance of that permit, Hecate Energy has conducted additional geotechnical and engineering evaluations which have produced some changes to the site plan that had been approved earlier. The changes include both the addition and the removal of two large parcels of land.

“When the original Special Use Permit was approved, we acknowledged at the time that all the geotechnical information about the topography had not been completed,” said Hecate Energy’s Jay Poole.

