Skate park making progress

By WILLIAM PAINE

Crews with Hiwassee based Blackstone Construction were seen putting the finishing touches on the concrete pads which will soon serve as a basketball court and a skate board park off 1st Street in Pulaski. Though nearly finished, workers were preparing for one final step in the process.

“We’re fixing to put a clear coat on top of it to seal it,” said Blackstone’s Chaz Crawford. “It keeps it from obtaining moisture because in the wintertime, if it gets a lot of moisture down on it, or in it … then it gets cold and freezes and expands. That will then crack it and pop the top off of it, so we’ll try to seal it and make sure that doesn’t happen.”

The basketball court is, of course, flat but will this skate park contain jumps and ramps so often associated with these facilities?

“That wasn’t the plan for this one,” said John Viers, founder of Blackstone Construction. “They barely had enough money to do what they done.”

According to Crawford, ramps and jumps for skateparks are often made with pre-molded forms and then transported to the skateparks by truck.

“They’ll be set in with cranes and what they’ll end up doing is drilling down into the concrete and then epoxy the bolts in,” Crawford explained. “When it sets up it’s harder than concrete.”

How long will these concrete pads last?

“It will last 100 years if they don’t break it all up,” Viers said.

“As long as they don’t put a bunch of weight on it, it will stay forever,” added Crawford.

Written by: Editor on September 15, 2021.

