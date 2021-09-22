Shirley Anne Bruce

Shirley Anne Bruce passed away on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at Kroontje Health Care Center in Blacksburg, Va. Born on February 6, 1932, she was known by family and friends as “Shirl”. She was a graduate and member of the Beta Club of Dublin High School, Class of 1949. She attended Stratford College in Danville and graduated with a BA degree in English from Radford College in 1953. Shirl taught school at Floyd High School from 1953 to 1958.

She toured extensively in Europe, including London, Ireland, Denmark and Switzerland. Shirl was a life long member, Sunday school teacher and church historian at Fairlawn Presbyterian Church in Radford.

Shirley Anne was preceded in death by her parents, the late Robert H. Bruce, Sr. and Gertrude Hutchinson Bruce; and sister, Mary Evelyn Bruce.

Survivors include her brother, Robert H. Bruce, Jr. and wife Patsy Harless Bruce; nephew, Mark Sheridan Bruce and wife Kimberly Linkous Bruce and their children Jared L. Bruce, Kevin Martin and Allyson Martin; nephew, Gary Allen Bruce and wife Nicole Amos Bruce, and their children, Cody Allen Bruce of the U. S. Marines, stationed in Okinawa, Japan, Rachael, Landon and Leighann Bruce; and many other relatives and friends.

The Bruce family would like to thank the staff and all employees of Kroontje Health Care Center in Blacksburg, for their loving care of Shirley Anne Bruce.

The family will receive friends from 12 noon until 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, September 26, 2021 at the Mullins Funeral Home in Radford. Graveside services will follow at 2 p.m. in Highland Memory Gardens with Pastor Laura Beth Gillespie Howell officiating.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to your favorite charity.

The Bruce family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford, Virginia. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com

