School Board meeting set for Sept. 14

By DAVID GRAVELY

editor@southwesttimes.com

The Pulaski County School Board will meet Tuesday, Sept. 14, for a regular School Board meeting in the auditorium at Pulaski County Middle School. The meeting is set to begin at 6 p.m.

Per Pulaski County Public School policy, masks are required to be worn by all individuals when inside of Pulaski County Public School buildings.

The meeting will offer an opportunity for individuals who wish to address the board to do so. Comments at this school board meeting must be in regards to items that are on the current school board meeting agenda.

Those individuals wishing to present comments during this first public comment portion of the meeting are required to put their name on the sign-up sheet at the entrance to the auditorium before the meeting.

There will be a limit of 10 Individuals who speak during the first public comment portion. Each speaker will be given three minutes for their remarks.

Anyone on the list who is not able to speak during the first public comment portion of the meeting will be able to address the board during a second public comment session at the end of the meeting. The second public comment period will be limited to 30 minutes.

The meeting will also be streamed live on the Pulaski County Public Schools YouTube channel, found at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSDoZxsI_hmaavkuVZ3B0OQ. The agenda for the upcoming meeting is posted on the board website, found at http://www.boarddocs.com/vsba/pcva/Board.nsf/Public.

Written by: Editor on September 13, 2021.

