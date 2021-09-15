RU improves, adds ranking in top college listing

By DAVID GRAVELY

Radford University has continued to improve on their educational experience for students, recently receiving recognition in the U.S. News & World Report’s 2022 Best Colleges report.

The list, which is one of several rankings released this week, ranked Radford University as the No. 14 school among Top Public Schools – Regional Universities South.

“The most recent U.S. News & World Report rankings demonstrate that Radford University’s faculty and staff are continuously committed to experiential learning and strong faculty/student bonds. Their innovative use of technology and fresh view of curriculum is vital in an ever-changing learning environment,” said Radford University Interim President Carolyn Ringer Lepre, Ph.D. “Our alumni are living proof that Radford is a transformational step in building successful careers and creating lasting legacies.”

