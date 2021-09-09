Ronnie Lee Adams

Ronnie Lee Adams, 64, of Dublin Virginia passed away on Saturday, September 4, 2021 at University of Virginia Medical Center. He was the son of the late Stanley Crockett Adams Sr. and Ruth Moles Adams. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by two brothers; Stanley Crockett Adams Jr., and John Wayne Adams.

Survivors include sisters; Goldie Peak, Patsy Brizdine, Bonnie Adams, Donna Underwood, and Kathy Adams. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews.

Ronnie never met a stranger and saw a friend in everyone he met. He enjoyed spending time outdoors and especially walking throughout the Town of Dublin socializing with all his neighbors. Ronnie was well known in his community, and dearly loved by his family.

A graveside service will be held Monday, September 13, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Dublin Cemetery in Dublin, Virginia.

Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski, VA is serving the Adams family. Online condolences may be made through www.stevensfuneralhomepulaski.com.

Written by: Editor on September 9, 2021.

Comments

comments