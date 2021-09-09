Robert “Big Bobby” Claude DeHart

Robert “Big Bobby” Claude DeHart, age 65 of Barren Springs, Virginia passed away Monday, September 6, 2021 at the Lewis-Gale Hospital-Pulaski.

Born November 5, 1955 in Wythe County, Virginia he was the son of the late Delmer DeHart & Bessie Peak DeHart. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Delmer DeHart, Jr. and sister, Birtie Akers.

He is survived by his sons Robert “Little Bobby” C. DeHart, Jr., Pulaski; Robert Eric DeHart, Pulaski; Thomas A. Drain, Dublin; grandsons Trey DeHart and Brayden DeHart, brothers James (Jackie) DeHart, Draper; Ray (Kelota) DeHart, Hillsville; Tony (Gloria) DeHart, Draper; sisters Marie (Dennis) Hanks, Pulaski, Linda (Jerry) Viars, Barren Springs; Louise Payne, Draper; Lovelene Dalton, Pulaski; former wives, Patricia Bowman and Judy DeHart and several nieces and nephews.

Memorial services will be held at a later date. To sign Robert’s online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com

Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.

Written by: Editor on September 9, 2021.

Comments

comments