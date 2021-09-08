Pulaski ponders auto graveyard request

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

If Pulaski Town Council accepts the town planning commission’s recommendation, a new towing company will be temporarily storing towed vehicles on a vacant lot on northeast First Street.

Good Ol’ Boys Recovery, represented by Kelly Dalton and David Gibas, applied to the town for a special exception to place an automobile graveyard on just over a tenth acre lot at 34 First St.

The property is a vacant lot between existing buildings. It currently is closed off by chain link fence on each end. It borders Peak Creek and is visible from Pulaski Train Station.

Pulaski Zoning Ordinance requires the lot to be screened from view of a street if it is used as a junkyard/automobile graveyard. It’s unclear whether the back of the property must be screened from view of the train station, which is used for public and private events. It’s possible town council could require such screening as a condition of the special exception.

According to a staff report by Pulaski Planning and Economic Development Director Brady Deal, Dalton and Gibas have been working to establish their new business in the local towing market. However, they are limited in the types of towing calls they can accept due to not having a storage lot in Pulaski. Deal said Kelly believes only about 15 vehicles can be stored on the lot at any one time.

The property is zoned I-2 Industrial, meaning junkyard/automobile graveyards are only permitted by obtaining a special exception from the town.

Following an Aug. 9 public hearing, Pulaski Planning Commission voted 4-0-2 to recommend town council approve the special exception. Planning members Christopher Conner and Chairman Kevin Meyer were absent from that meeting.

Written by: Editor on September 8, 2021.

