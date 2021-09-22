Pulaski Fire Parade date set

By DAVID GRAVELY

editor@southwesttimes.com

The 73rd annual Pulaski Fire Department Fire Prevention Parade is back and organizers have announced the date of Thursday, Oct. 7, for the event, which is set to begin at 7 p.m.

The Fire Prevention Parade was eventually canceled in 2020 due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.

Each year dozens of fire departments and emergency services organizations from in and around Pulaski County join together to make this event happen and raise awareness for fire prevention and risk management.

“Pulaski Fire Department is excited to host the annual Fire Prevention Parade this year after missing out last year due to COVID restrictions,” Pulaski Fire Chief Robbie Kiser said. “We look forward every year for this parade so all the community along with the kids can come out and have fun along with learning more about fire prevention and safety tips associated with fire. Be sure to be there to wave at all the firefighters.”

Normal participants include all of the area fire department, Smokey Bear and Safe T Sam, along with area recreation league football teams, cheer squads and the Golden Cougar Marching Band, among others.

This year, the parade route will begin on East Main Street, starting in front of the Dawg House restaurant, and will head west along Main Street all the way to Jefferson Avenue, where the parade will end.

The theme for this year’s Fire Parade is “Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety!” Another big push each year with the Fire Parade is to remind everyone to change the batteries in their smoke detectors.

For more information on how to enter the Pulaski Fire Parade, contact the Pulaski Fire Department at 540-994-8662.

Written by: Editor on September 22, 2021.

Comments

comments