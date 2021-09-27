Police seek help with identifications

BLACKSBURG — Blacksburg and Pearisburg police departments are hoping the public can help them identify subjects who may have information needed in an ongoing larceny investigation.

The departments released the above three video surveillance images of the subjects Friday. Anyone having information on the identities of one or more of the people is asked to contact Blacksburg authorities at 540-443-1400, or Investigator Spicer in Pearisburg at 540-921-3842 or 540-921-1222.

Anonymous tips can be provided via Blacksburg Police Tip Line at 540-443-1430 or by emailing CIU@blacksburg.gov.

