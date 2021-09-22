Police probe possible animal abuse

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Pulaski Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying who left an animal carrier containing an adult cat and kitten in the road.

According to the department’s Facebook page, officers responded to the area of Route 11 and Alum Spring Road just before 10 p.m. Sunday after a motorist stopped to remove the carrier from the road because it might be a traffic hazard. The bag was determined to contain a dead adult cat and a live and uninjured kitten.

“We believe this act was intentional,” states the department’s post. It goes on to say, “If you have animals you no longer want, this is not the way to handle it. Contact the [police department], contact animal control, contact the shelter.”

Both the cat and kitten were orange and wearing white collars. The passing motorist took the kitten with intentions of delivering it to the animal shelter.

Anyone having information on the owner of the cat and kitten or the pictured animal carrier is asked to contact police at 994-8680 or anonymously at 994-8625.

