Pedestrian injured, driver charged

By MELINDA WILLIAMS
melinda@southwesttimes.com
A juvenile was injured and a driver charged Friday night when a vehicle hit a pedestrian on Cougar Trail Road.
Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Lucas Nester said a juvenile was walking on the side of Cougar Trail around 8:54 p.m. when he or she was struck by a vehicle traveling in the same direction struck the youth from behind.
The juvenile was treated at LewisGale Hospital-Pulaski for minor injuries.
The driver of the vehicle, Leslie Boyd of Dublin, was charged with failure to maintain control of the vehicle.
