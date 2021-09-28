Pedestrian injured, driver charged

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

A juvenile was injured and a driver charged Friday night when a vehicle hit a pedestrian on Cougar Trail Road.

Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Lucas Nester said a juvenile was walking on the side of Cougar Trail around 8:54 p.m. when he or she was struck by a vehicle traveling in the same direction struck the youth from behind.

The juvenile was treated at LewisGale Hospital-Pulaski for minor injuries.

The driver of the vehicle, Leslie Boyd of Dublin, was charged with failure to maintain control of the vehicle.

Written by: Editor on September 28, 2021.

Comments

comments