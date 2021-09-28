PCPS announce new Public Relations Specialist

Pulaski County Public Schools announced Tuesday the hiring of Southwest Times editor David Gravely as their new Public Relations Specialist.

“We are pleased to announce that Mr. David Gravely has been selected to serve as our new Public Relations Specialist,” a release from the school system stated. “Mr. Gravely is a U.S. Army Veteran and has over 20 years of experience as a photographer, reporter, and editor for the Southwest Times. His knowledge of our community, familiarity with our school programs, strong work ethic, and experience in promoting Pulaski County make him a great fit for this role.”

Dr. Kevin Siers, Superintendent of Pulaski County Public Schools, stated, “During my time in Pulaski County, there has not been a stronger public advocate for our students and schools than David Gravely. “He has been committed to telling our stories in a way that is honest, fair, and always represents our community in a positive light. We are excited that he has accepted this position and look forward to having him help us strengthen the lines of communication with our parents, students, and community.”

Gravely began working at the Southwest Times as a volunteer photographer after a near fatal 1999 accident at New River Castings in Radford. He soon began covering sports and providing stories. In 2012 he was named sports editor. In 2017, Gravely was named editor.

Fortunately, the new position will not put an end to his contributions to the community. Gravely will continue to provide sports coverage of Pulaski County teams, along with coverage of other school events such as drama, band, choir and other educational events throughout the county schools.

Gravely will be transitioning from his role at the Southwest Times over the next few weeks and will officially start with the school division Oct. 18, 2021.

