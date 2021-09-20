PCMS Cougars earn comeback win

By DAVID GRAVELY

It was a tale of two halves. Christiansburg Middle School dominated the first half to earn a 24-7 halftime lead, but the Cougars ruled the second half to earn a huge 29-24 come from behind win on the road.

The Blue Demons used mostly a ground attack in the first half, running 24 times for 171 yards. They also completed a 37-yard touchdown pass early in the second quarter. The Blue Demons also earned 10 first downs in the first half of play.

For the Cougars, it was a mess. After Christiansburg went 10 plays on the opening drove to cover 80 yards for the score, Pulaski County answered with a 73-yard kickoff return by Cole Boone with 2:35 remaining in the first quarter. Bryant Nottingham added the point after kick to move the score to 8-7 in favor of the Blue Demons.

Christiansburg rattled off a 37-yard scoring pass and a 13-yard scoring run to take the 24-7 lead into halftime.

The Cougar coaching staff made some adjustments and gave the team a pep talk during the halftime break. Apparently it was a good one.

The Cougars opened the second half by rolling 52 yards on 10 plays. The first score of the second half was a 10-yard rushing touchdown by Boone with 3:39 remaining. Nottingham hit the PAT to move the score to 24-14 for the Blue Demons.

And just like that, the young Cougar defense woke up. After a loss of a yard on first down and short runs on second and third, Savion Thompson hit the Blue Demon quarterback in the backfield for a six yard loss and a turnover on downs to the Cougars.

A short run by Boone and a 6-yard run by Kaden Hatch left the Cougars with a third and four. Nottingham dropped back and found Silas Sweet open. Sweet made the 40-yard catch and appeared to be tackled into the endzone, rolling over the Christiansburg defender, but he was called down on the one-yard line to end the quarter.

The Cougars hit paydirt to open the final quarter when Hatch rumbled over the Blue Demon defenders from a yard out. Nottingham hit the PAT and suddenly it was a 24-21 ball game in favor of the Blue Demons.

The Cougar defense came out on fire again. A sack by Parker Price on first down was followed by a pass blocked in the backfield by Hatch on second. A third down run was stopped for a loss of three and the Blue Demons were forced to attempt a punt out of their own endzone. The snap went over the punters head and out of the endzone to give Pulaski County a safety and move the score to 24-23 in favor of the Blue Demons.

More offensive magic was required and Nottingham delivered. After a holding call on first down, Nottingham found Carter Wilson and connected for a 14-yard pass. Wilson dragged the Christiansburg defender into the endzone after making the leaping catch at the four-yard line. The Cougars went for a two-point conversion, but it was no good. The score put Pulaski County up 29-24, their first lead of the game.

Christiansburg got the ball back two more times. In the first series the Cougar defense held the Blue Demons to four plays before a turnover on downs. The Cougars earned a first down but were forced to punt.

Price opened the next Cougar defensive series with a sack. Thompson pressured the quarterback and forced a short throw for an incomplete pass on second down, then sacked the quarterback on third down. Price found his way into the backfield again on third for another sack and the Cougars took the win.

Pulaski County finished the game with 17 carries for just 78 rushing yards. Nottingham completed six of eight pass attempts for 124 yards, giving the Cougars 202 total yards of offense. Most of that was due to short fields because of repeated onside kick attempts by Christiansburg. While the Cougars only earned one first down in the first half, they earned 10 in the second.

Christiansburg had 24 carries in the first half for 171 yards. They had 10 first downs in the first half. The second half saw them run 12 times for -24 yards and no first downs. They finished the night with 36 carries for 147 yards and completed one of four pass attempts for 37 yards, putting them at 184 total yards.

Kade Hatch carried the ball 10 times for 25 yards and a score. Cole Boone had five carries for 31 yards and a score. Skylar Boone had three catches for 49 yards. Carter Wilson caught two passes for 35 yards and a touchdown. Silas Sweet had the one catch for 40 yards.

The Cougars will be back in action Thursday, Sept. 23, when they host Blacksburg Middle School at Kenneth J. Dobson Stadium. Kickoff is set for 5 p.m.

