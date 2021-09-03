PCMS Cougars crush Carroll County

By DAVID GRAVELY

With a limited amount of practice time under their belts and several players still learning new positions, the Pulaski County Middle School Cougars moved to 2-0 on the season with a convincing 42-8 win over the visiting Carroll County Cavaliers Thursday at Kenneth J. Dobson Stadium.

Running back Cole Boone ran 13 times for 199 yards and three touchdowns. Quarterback Bryant Nottingham completed 4-of-6 pass attempts for 44 yards and a score and ran four times for 57 more and a touchdown to lead the younger Cougars in the win.

The scoring started when Boone broke free and raced 21 yards for the opening touchdown. Nottingham added the point after to give Pulaski County the 7-0 lead with 5:59 remaining in the first quarter.

Boone struck again with 7:01 remaining in the second quarter, busting through the Cavalier defense and sprinting 66 yards for the score. Nottingham again added the PAT to put the Cougars up 14-0.

Boone added his third score of the night with 3:30 remaining in the first half. He rumbled 44 yards to give the Cougars the 21-0 lead after the Nottingham PAT.

Nottingham decided to keep the ball on the next series, breaking free down the visitor’s sideline on his way to a 35-yard score with 6:41 left in the third. He added the PAT and Pulaski County was up 28-0.

The Cougars went to the air for their next score. Nottingham hit Kaden Hatch on a 2-yard pass and catch with 4:26 remaining in the third. Boone was on the sideline with a leg cramp, forcing the Cougars to go for two since he is the holder for the PAT attempts. Nottingham stretched the play out to the left, bending his body into the endzone at the pylon for the conversion and 36-0 lead.

After a big pass from Nottingham to Caleb Cregger moved the ball to the Cavalier 2-yard line, Carter Wilson pushed through the middle of the Carroll County defense to add the final Cougar touchdown of the night. A dropped snap on the PAT lef the score at 42-0 for the Cougars with 7:15 remaining in the game.

Carroll County was able to avoid the shutout with a 29-yard rushing touchdown with 4:17 remaining. The 2-point conversion run left the score at 42-8. Pulaski County ran down the clock and the Cavaliers couldn’t move it on their final possession.

Others who contributed to the offensive production included Drew Alley with a 6-yard catch. Cregger had two catches for 36 yards and did a solid jump returning punts. Hatch contributed with his 2-yard touchdown catch. Chase King also recovered a Carroll County fumble to put the Cougar offense back to work.

The Cavaliers finished with 41 rushing attempts for 185 yards and completed 2-of-3 pass attempts for five yards. The Cougars had 302 total yards of offense. The Cavaliers turned in 190 yards of offense.

The PCMS Cougars are schedule to host William Fleming Thursday, Sept. 9. Kickoff at Kenneth J. Dobson Stadium is set for 5 p.m.

