PCHS Players perform at Marketplace

By WILLIAM PAINE

The first Marketplace of September took place under sunny skies and featured the voices of local teenagers, as they sang and danced to the music of ABBA and other notable 20th century era bands.

The performance was put on by the Pulaski County High School Players, who sang the songs from their latest shows, Mamma Mia! and SpongeBob The Musical.

“I’m a recovering theatre kid and it’s always good to give theater kids that opportunity to share what they’ve been working on,” said Pulaski On Main’s Patrick Ford, who runs the Marketplace. “They don’t get the same opportunity that a lot of the kids in athletic programs have and it’s good to have them out here for all the world to see just how good they are.”

“I was real excited when Patrick called me and asked if I would be interested,” said PCHS Theatre teacher Jeff McCoy. “This performance gives everybody a chance to hear what kind of songs we’ve been singing.”

September 13, 2021.

