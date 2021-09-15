NRCC to offer 7 and 10 week courses for fall 2021 semester

New River Community College is currently enrolling students for upcoming 10- and 7-week classes for the fall 2021 semester.

Students can take classes to begin college or catch up or get ahead for a program they are currently enrolled in at NRCC or elsewhere. Many of the 10- and 7-week classes available are transferable to four-year colleges and universities.

Online classes are being offered for a 10-week session that begins on Sept. 22 and a 7-week session that begins on Oct. 12.

Classes being offered during these sessions include courses in accounting and business as well as general education courses such as chemistry, economics, and math.

The class schedule is available at www.nr.edu/schedule. Current NRCC students may register for classes online by visiting their student accounts. New students or those who may need additional support can reach out to an advisor by emailing advising@nr.edu or call (540)674-3609.

For students who may be new to online learning and for those in need of enhanced support services, NRCC has numerous resources for remote and online learning available at www.nr.edu/remoteresources.

Prospective NRCC students may visit NRCC’s locations in Dublin or Christiansburg for in-person registration assistance. Information is also available online at www.nr.edu/register or by calling NRCC Advising offices at (540)674-3609.

Written by: Editor on September 15, 2021.

Comments

comments