Nora Jane Flynn

Nora Jane Flynn, 97, of Pulaski, VA, passed away on Monday, September 27, 2021. She was born August 26, 1924 in Draper, VA, daughter of the late Mary Elizabeth Flynn. She was a member of Slaughter’s Chapel United Methodist Church. She continued to serve God as a member of Randolph Avenue United Methodist Church. At the age of 65, Nora retired from Pulaski Furniture in Dublin, VA, of twenty years of service.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Alice P. Reed; two brothers, John T. Flynn and Roy E. Flynn; an aunt, Nora V. Wilborn; a nephew, Joseph E. Reed; and a granddaughter, Darlene Moon Dickason.

Nora leaves to cherish her memory, one devoted daughter, Shirley F. Moon of Pulaski, VA/Huntersville, NC; one granddaughter, Renee Moon of Huntersville, NC; one grandson, Maso Moon, Jr. of Columbus, OH; two great grandsons, Camden Moon (Laquita) and Jaden Dickason of Charlotte, NC; one great great granddaughter, Zuri Moon of Charlotte, NC; one niece, Rosemary (James) Hodges of Orlando, FL; two nephews, Roy (Shelia) Flynn of Boones Mill, VA; and Michael (Heather) Flynn of Roanoke, VA; three great nieces, Tamara (Samuel) Hopkins of Bowie, MD; Samantha Reed of Virginia Beach, VA; Whitney (David) Goodman of Roanoke, VA; three great nephews, Paul Snell of Woodbridge, VA; Preston (Andrea) Snell of Leesburg, VA; and Ryan (Amanda) Flynn of Boones Mill, VA, and a host of cousins and friends.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, October 6, 2021,at 12:30 p.m. at Randolph United Methodist Church. Interment will follow in Highland Memory Gardens in Dublin, VA.

Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 248 Randolph Avenue, Pulaski, VA 24301.

