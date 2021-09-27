New site sought for auto graveyard

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

The owners of a new towing business withdrew their application to locate an automobile graveyard on First Street in northeast Pulaski.

David Gibas and Kelly Dalton of Good Ol’ Boys Recovery are working with Brady Deal to find an alternative location for their auto storage lot, according to Pulaski Mayor Shannon Collins. Deal is the town’s planning and zoning director.

Gibas and Dalton applied to the town for a special exception to Pulaski Zoning Ordinance so they could operate an automobile graveyard at 34 First St. N.E. for 12 to 18 months. Gibas said at the Sept. 7 meeting they don’t want to use the .12-acre lot any longer than 18 months because they intend to find a permanent location for the business and storage.

Currently, the tow trucks are being stored at the men’s homes, according to Gibas.

“We don’t want to be [on First Street] forever. This is to get our business started and roots planted,” Gibas said. He said short-term usage of the lot would allow the business to expand its services beyond commercial towing of broken down or improperly parked vehicles and be placed on the more lucrative police rotation list for wrecks.

While council members weren’t entirely opposed to the property being used for a year or so, they made it clear they were more amenable to town staff helping to locate a more appropriate site.

The proposed site is across the railroad tracks from Pulaski’s historic train station and across First Street from the new skateboard park that’s under construction. Being between two existing buildings, only the front of the property is required to be screened from view. Gibas, though, said they intended to screen the front and back so the estimated 15 vehicles that could be stored there wouldn’t be visible from the street or train station.

Gibas estimated a wrecked vehicle is stored for only about 10-20 days before being sent to auction.

Council tabled the request following the Sept. 7 public hearing to allow staff enough time to develop a set of conditions to attach to the special exception permit, if it were to be approved at last Tuesday’s meeting. Tuesday, council voted to accept the applicants’ withdrawal.

Earlier in the month, council also suggested the business be required to post a surety bond to cover the cost of clearing the lot in the event the property were abandoned with vehicles still on it.

Written by: Editor on September 27, 2021.

Comments

comments