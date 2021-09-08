N.Y. motorcyclist killed in I-81 crash

By MELINDA WILLIAMS
WYTHE COUNTY — Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash that claimed one life in Wythe County on Labor Day.
State police spokeswoman Corinne Geller said a 2020 Harley-Davidson Street Glide motorcycle was traveling north in the area of mile marker 72 when the bike ran off the left side of the interstate and hit a guardrail.
The operator of the motorcycle, Yacek Castillo, 46, of Yonkers, N.Y., died at the scene. Geller said he was wearing a helmet.
An investigation into the 9:06 a.m. wreck is continuing.
