N.Y. motorcyclist killed in I-81 crash

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

WYTHE COUNTY — Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash that claimed one life in Wythe County on Labor Day.

State police spokeswoman Corinne Geller said a 2020 Harley-Davidson Street Glide motorcycle was traveling north in the area of mile marker 72 when the bike ran off the left side of the interstate and hit a guardrail.

The operator of the motorcycle, Yacek Castillo, 46, of Yonkers, N.Y., died at the scene. Geller said he was wearing a helmet.

An investigation into the 9:06 a.m. wreck is continuing.

Written by: Editor on September 8, 2021.

