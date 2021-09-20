Murder suspect decides not to plead

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

A Pulaski man alleged to have struck and killed a pedestrian and then left the scene in 2020, decided not to plead to his charges Monday.

Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Travis Epes told Pulaski County Circuit Court Judge Bradley Finch Monday that Henry Ernest Fenner Jr. was expected to enter pleas that morning to charges of felony murder, impaired driving, hit and run and elude police. However, he indicated the defendant had a change of heart and decided to be tried.

As a result, Epes requested a jury determine the defendant’s fate.

Both Epes and defense attorney Anthony Covington insisted it will only take a day to complete the trial. Therefore, the case was set for trial Dec. 14 at 9 a.m. in circuit court. The trial date is nearly a year to the date of the alleged fatal hit and run.

Fenner is charged in the Dec. 20, 2020, death of Brian Blevins of Pulaski.

