Motorcyclist injured in Pulaski wreck

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

A motorcycle operator received serious injuries Thursday morning when his bike struck a tow truck on East Main Street, east of Bob White Boulevard.

Pulaski Police Department Patrol Sgt. John Saul said the 1979 Harley-Davidson was eastbound when the westbound 2017 International 4300 rollback allegedly failed to yield the right of way while attempting to turn into a business at 1500 E. Main.

The biker, whose identity hasn’t yet been released, was seriously injured when the motorcycle struck the front right corner of the rollback, Saul said. The man was transported to LewisGale Hospital-Pulaski and then apparently airlifted to Carilion Roanoke Memorial, according to emergency radio traffic.

A condition report on the motorcycle operator could not be obtained without his name.

The driver of the rollback was charged with failure to yield right of way in the 11:54 p.m. incident, according to Saul.

