Man who fled court misses MC hearing

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

A man who left Pulaski County Courthouse mid-hearing Sept. 13 failed to show up for a hearing in Montgomery County three days later, according to Virginia online court records.

Anthony David Ryan, 40, of Max Meadows was scheduled to be in circuit court in Christiansburg Sept. 16 for a probation revocation hearing on a 2012 conviction for third offense larceny. However, court files show he didn’t appear, so a warrant was issued for Ryan’s arrest. His next court date there is Oct. 27.

In Pulaski County, Ryan is listed as a fugitive from justice. Circuit Court Judge Bradley Finch issued a non-bondable warrant for Ryan’s arrest Sept. 13 when he left the courthouse during a recess in his hearing.

Written by: Editor on September 29, 2021.

