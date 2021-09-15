Man faces sexual assault charges

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

RADFORD — Radford authorities arrested a 33-year-old Blacksburg man Saturday on multiple charges alleging he sexually assaulted a minor or minors.

Zachariah Buck Wilson is being held at New River Valley Regional Jail on eight felonies, according to jail records.

Wilson is charged with sexual assault on a victim through mental incapacity or helplessness (possible sentence of five years to life), attempted sexual assault on a victim through mental incapacity or helplessness (five years to life), two counts of taking indecent liberties with a victim under age 15 (two to 10 years each) and four counts of sexual assault on a victim under the age of 13 (two carry one to 20 years and two five year to life).

The offenses are alleged to have occurred between Oct. 31, 2020 and July 1.

