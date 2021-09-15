Man dies from wreck injuries

SCOTT COUNTY — A Nickelsville man died Sept. 9, a week after being injured single-vehicle crash in Scott County.

According to Virginia State Police spokeswoman Corinne Geller, James M. Powers, 69, was thrown from the 1999 Dodge Ram 2500 he was driving west on Route 670 in Scott County around 7:20 p.m. Sept. 2.

Geller said the Dodge ran off the left side of the road, traveled down a steep embankment and came to rest adjacent to a creek. Powers, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected during the wreck.

Powers was transported to Johnson City Medical Center. He died from his injuries Sept. 9.

State police is continuing the investigation.

